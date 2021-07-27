Pollard slams pitch as Australia cruise to series win

Australia handed the West Indies a six-wicket defeat on Monday to clinch a 2-1 one-day international series win and leave home captain Kieron Pollard criticising the quality of the pitch in Bridgetown.

The Australians cruised past their modest target of 153 runs with just over 19 overs remaining as Matthew Wade top scored for the tourists with 51 runs, ensuring stand-in captain Alex Carey led the team to a series victory.

"I think both teams struggled on the pitch and I think that's unacceptable for international cricket," said Pollard, whose team were bowled out with more than four overs remaining.

"We're not going to make excuses. We accept that we batted badly but I don't think the scores that we have gotten in this three-match series, with two top international teams, I think that's very embarrassing for us as a people."