Bangladesh fail to chase 41 against Sri Lanka in match curtailed by rain

Bangladesh women’s team failed to chase down 41 runs in seven overs in a rain affected match in the Women’s Asia Cup, suffering a three-run defeat according to the Duckworth and Lewis method at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sent to bat, Sri Lanka reached 83-5 after 18.1 overs when rain stopped play for 1.5 hours.

The play resumed at 11:50am, and Bangladesh was set a revised target of 41 in seven overs.