Pakistan opt to bowl against India in sunny Colombo

Organisers have slipped in a last-minute reserve day for the match -- the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours -- after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Pakistan named an unchanged team from their win over Bangladesh in the Super Four opener in Lahore.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Indian XI after he missed the team's previous match to be home for the birth of his first child.

India skipper Rohit Sharma named two changes for the match, with one forced after Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm, with fit-again KL Rahul getting his place.