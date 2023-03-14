Ireland reach Bangladesh to play ODIs, T20Is, Test

The Ireland cricket team arrived in Sylhet Sunday to play three ODIs and as many T20Is and a Test against the Tigers in different venues across the country, reports UNB.

The series is scheduled to take place from 18 to 28 March.

"They have won the majority of their series for several years. So, it will be challenging and testing (for us) as it is a long tour," Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie told the official website of Ireland cricket ahead of taking the flight to Bangladesh.