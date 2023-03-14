Ireland reach Bangladesh to play ODIs, T20Is, Test

The ODIs will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium; the T20Is will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
The Test match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 8 April. This Test match will mark Ireland's first such match of the format in Bangladesh.
Before this series, Bangladesh had played Ireland in 10 ODIs, winning seven of them. They also faced Ireland in five T20Is, winning three matches.
Schedule of Ireland's Bangladesh tour
18 March: 1st ODI at Sylhet International Stadium.
20 March: 2nd ODI at Sylhet International Stadium.
22 March: 3rd ODI at Sylhet International Stadium.
25 March: 1st T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
27 March: 2nd T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
28 March: 3rd T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
8 April: Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Ireland squad for ODIs
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Ben White.
Ireland squad for T20Is
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.
Ireland squad for Test
Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Ben White.