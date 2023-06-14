We didn't bowl well at all: Afghan coach Trott

Afghanistan men's national team coach Jonathan Trott felt his charges bowled poorly on the first day of their one-off Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on Wednesday.

Afghan bowlers were expensive throughout the day after winning the toss in the extremely hot and humid condition as Bangladesh finished the day on 362-5.

"We didn't bowl well at all. We weren't accurate enough at all. You have to be accurate if you want to be competitive in Test cricket. We weren't able to put the opposition under pressure. We did it for a little bit, but not for long enough,' said Trott at the post-day press conference.