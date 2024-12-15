Head and Smith put Australia in control against India

Twin century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a magnificent fourth-wicket partnership as Australia reached a commanding 405-7 at stumps on day two of the third Test against India on Sunday.

Head scored a blistering 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia in a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

With rain forecast over the next three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.