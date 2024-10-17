India opt to bat against New Zealand in rain-hit Test

Batsman Sarfaraz Khan replaced Shubman Gill and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav came in as a third slow bowler in place of seamer Akash Deep.

New Zealand’s Test against Afghanistan near New Delhi was abandoned last month without a ball being bowled and they then lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham takes over as captain after fast bowler Tim Southee stepped down following the Sri Lanka defeats. Southee remains in the side as part of a three-pronged seam attack.

Ajaz Patel, who became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings on New Zealand’s last Test tour to India in 2021, is their sole specialist spinner.