Australia’s Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

Australia’s Steve Smith on Wednesday joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 career Test runs during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith started the match on 9,999 runs and on his first ball pushed for a single off Prabath Jayasuriya in Galle to be the 15th Test batsman and fourth Australian to the milestone.

The stand-in skipper raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.