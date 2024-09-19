We need to stick to our process to beat India: Nazmul

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stressed upon the requirements of sticking to the process to stop Indian juggernaut in the two-match series opening Test, starting Thursday at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India have been invincible at home, not losing any Test series for more than 4000 days. They in fact won successive 17 Test series at home in the last 12 years. In this period, they lost only four Test matches.

Bangladesh also have never beaten India in Test format, losing 11 of 13 and drawing two Tests, largely due to the blessings of inclement weather.

But this time, they are high on confidence, which stemmed from their historic series victory against Pakistan. According to Shanto, they need to follow the same process, which won them the series against Pakistan a couple of weeks ago.