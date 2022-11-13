Stokes earns another international crown for England

In between those six years the Englishman was instrumental for his side winning a ODI World Cup, their first ever, but the feat he achieved on Sunday sealed his legendary status forever.

From being the nadir of dejection to reach the top of the world may sound like a cliché sporting story but the one Stokes wrote is beyond doubt a glorious tale of modern epic that shall be retold to generations to come.

And on the day, cricket went such a high that even the scorecard of a World Cup final became mundane. However, for the record, it should be stated England won the match by five wickets sparing six balls.