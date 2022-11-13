Stokes earns another international crown for England

In between those six years the Englishman was instrumental for his side winning a ODI World Cup, their first ever, but the feat he achieved on Sunday sealed his legendary status forever.
From being the nadir of dejection to reach the top of the world may sound like a cliché sporting story but the one Stokes wrote is beyond doubt a glorious tale of modern epic that shall be retold to generations to come.
And on the day, cricket went such a high that even the scorecard of a World Cup final became mundane. However, for the record, it should be stated England won the match by five wickets sparing six balls.
Stokes, the man, the myth, the legend played the winning shot to remain not on 52 off 49. Chasing the moderate score of 137, England faced the music of Pakistani bowling to be reduced to 45-3 in six overs.
On that tricky turf Stokes kept his nerve cool and despite some fiery bowling and inspired fielding from Pakistan navigated his side home. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali chipped in with 20 and 19 respectively to keep the run chase on the track. England captain Jos Buttler scored 26 opening the batting.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan posted a subpar 137-8 after losing the toss. Shan Masood scored highest 38 while Babar Azam made 32. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers picking 3-12 bowling four overs while Adil Rashid returned with 2-22.