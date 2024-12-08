ACC U-19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh set India target of 199 in final
Bangladesh Under-19 team put up 198 before being all out in 49.1 overs against India in the ACC Asia Cup final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Sunday.
The Young Tigers, the reigning champions of the tournament, are playing to defend the title. But after being put into bat first, they failed to prop up their game against a mighty Indian attack.
Openers Zawad Abrar (20) and Kalam Siddiki (1) were dismissed cheaply to leave the side 41-2 but Bangladesh fell into deep trouble when offspinner Kiron Chormale got the better of skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim.
The inform skipper was out for just 16 as Bangladesh were reduced to 66-3 in 18.4 overs. Rizan Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 47 while Shihab James made 40.
The duo steadied the ship with a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket but the resistance didn't last long as offspinner Ayush Mharte broke through with the wicket of James.
Legspinner KP Karthikeya removed Debashis Deba for 1 before left-arm spinner Hardik Raj claimed the wicket of Rizan to further push back Bangladesh.
Farid Hasan, who made 39, then helped the side edge closer to 200-run mark. Bangladesh, however, expect that this total would be handy given the slow nature of the wicket.
Yudhjit Guha, Hardik Raj and Chetan Sharma grabbed two wickets apiece for India.