Sri Lanka hammer Australia in record 174-run rout

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage took four wickets to give a hapless Australia their lowest ever total in Asia with a 174-run loss in Friday's second and final ODI.

Chasing a target of 282 in Colombo, a much-changed Australia testing their lineup for next week's Champions Trophy were bundled out for a meager 107.

The spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs.

"Not the best result we wanted. We used lot of players and everyone got a game," Australia skipper Steve Smith said.

"Credit to Sri Lanka. They deserved the series win. We struggled a bit in Colombo... Their bowlers were superb."