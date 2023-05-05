Afif hits maiden List A ton as Abahani carry on winning run

Afif Hossain struck his maiden List A century as Abahani Limited completed a 42-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in their second match of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Naeayanganj on Thursday, reports news agency BSS.
Prime Bank, who were coming off with a 173-run victory against Legends of Rupganj, surrendered to Abahani, who had won against archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first match of the Super League.
Afif struck an unbeaten 111 off 101 with six fours and five sixes to help Abahani post a decent 285-5. Abahani’s Pakistani recruit Khushdil Shah then claimed 6-49 with his left-arm spin bowling to bundle out Prime Bank for 243 in 45.4 overs.
Asked to bat first, Abahani openers Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim provided the side a 55-run partnership before getting out in quick succession for 31 and 26 respectively.
Afif and skipper Mosaddek Hossain then got together and formed a 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help Abahani reach a position of strength.
Mosaddek hit four fours and as many sixes in his 76-ball 67 before getting caught off Mahedi Hasan in the 45th over.
But Afif remained at the middle till then end, completing his hundred taking Abahani to a decent total, which proved sufficient in the end.
In reply, Prime Bank lost opener Shahadat Hossain (five) early on.
Zakir Hasan, fresh from a century in the previous game and Prantik Nowrose Nabil kept the side in the hunt until leg-spinner Rishad Hossain broke through with the wicket of Zakir (57).
Khushdil then got into act and bamboozled Prime Bank’s middle order to set up the victory.
Nabil top-scored with 57, before becoming one of the six victims of Khushdil.
In the day’s other match, Legends of Rupganj edged Gazi Group Cricketers by four wickets while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club thrashed Mohammedan by 85 runs.
In the relegation league, Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Dhaka Leopards by five wickets. This was the Leopards’ second defeat after being beaten by Agrani Club by one wicket in the previous match, which ensured their relegation to first division.
Agrani and Shinepukur will face off in the last game to decide which team will stay in the top flight.