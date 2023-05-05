Afif hits maiden List A ton as Abahani carry on winning run

Afif Hossain struck his maiden List A century as Abahani Limited completed a 42-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in their second match of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Naeayanganj on Thursday, reports news agency BSS.

Prime Bank, who were coming off with a 173-run victory against Legends of Rupganj, surrendered to Abahani, who had won against archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first match of the Super League.