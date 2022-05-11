Rain-affected practice match ends in dull draw

The play was supposed to start 30 minutes earlier on Day 2, to make up for some of the lost overs in the earlier day. But the start got delayed by rain and wet outfield.
The play eventually started but had to be stopped again after only 9.5 overs due to rain. The situation didn’t improve and the umpires had no other option but to call off the day’s play at 2:00 PM.
Earlier on the opening day, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 14-1 in 8.3 overs before the stop of play.
The touring team will now head to Chattogram, where the first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin on 15 May. The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
The second and final Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka starting on 23 May.
Both Tests are part of the ICC Word Test Championship. The Bangladesh team is already in Chattogram, preparing for the series.