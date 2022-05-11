Rain-affected practice match ends in dull draw

Rain played spoilsport for the second consecutive day in BKSP as the lone two-day practice match between Sri Lanka and the BCB XI ended in a draw on Wednesday, with only 18.2 overs of action taking place in the entire match.

The match ended with Sri Lanka on 50-1 in their first innings with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera unbeaten on 26 and 22 respectively. Pacer Mukidul Islam claimed the only wicket to fall in the match, when he dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for two on Day 1.