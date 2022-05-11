Cricket

Sri Lanka v BCB XI

Rain-affected practice match ends in dull draw

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Sri Lanka openers Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera head back to the dressing room after the umpire's stopped play due to poor light on the second day of their two-day practice match against the BCB XI in BKSP on 11 May, 2022.BCB

Rain played spoilsport for the second consecutive day in BKSP as the lone two-day practice match between Sri Lanka and the BCB XI ended in a draw on Wednesday, with only 18.2 overs of action taking place in the entire match.

The match ended with Sri Lanka on 50-1 in their first innings with Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera unbeaten on 26 and 22 respectively. Pacer Mukidul Islam claimed the only wicket to fall in the match, when he dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for two on Day 1.

The play was supposed to start 30 minutes earlier on Day 2, to make up for some of the lost overs in the earlier day. But the start got delayed by rain and wet outfield.

The play eventually started but had to be stopped again after only 9.5 overs due to rain. The situation didn’t improve and the umpires had no other option but to call off the day’s play at 2:00 PM.

Earlier on the opening day, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 14-1 in 8.3 overs before the stop of play.

The touring team will now head to Chattogram, where the first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin on 15 May. The match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The second and final Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka starting on 23 May.

Both Tests are part of the ICC Word Test Championship. The Bangladesh team is already in Chattogram, preparing for the series.

