Rain delays start of fourth day’s play

The day’s proceedings were supposed to start at 7:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time. But wet outfield and murky weather has delayed the start of play indefinitely.
On Sunday, only 56.3 overs could be bowled due to multiple rain interruptions. Only 10 overs of action took place in the morning session before rain stopped play.
It again rained just before the tea break and the day’s play had to be stopped early due to the rain.
More rain is in the forecast on Day 4 and 5 of the match. But still, the match is unlikely to end in a draw, with Bangladesh reeling on 132-6 in the second innings, needing another 42 runs to avoid a innings defeat.