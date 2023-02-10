Cricketers fuming after Salahuddin’s ‘brainless’ remark

“How could sir say this!”– a cricketer stunned by Comilla Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin’s statement had this to say.

Almost every local cricketer addresses Comilla coach Mohammad Salahuddin as ‘sir’. Salahuddin, a former assistant coach of the national team, has heavily criticised local cricketers a number of times during the ongoing BPL. He has questioned their basic cricketing knowledge.

As per Salahuddin’s assessment, local cricketers ‘don’t have common sense’ and majority of the cricketers ‘don’t use their brains’.