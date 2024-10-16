England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

An absorbing second day's play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session.

From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as a suddenly rattled England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs.

At the close, Jamie Smith on 12 and Brydon Carse (two) were at the crease.