Kohli ends Test ton drought as India close in on Australia

Indian superstar Virat Kohli hit his first Test century in over three years on Sunday, ending his long drought and sparking raucous celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

"King Kohli", one of cricket's biggest names, admitted last year to mental health struggles as his magic with the bat deserted him. He also lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.

But on Sunday, having already returned to form with ODI and T20 centuries in recent months, the long wait for his 28th Test ton ended in the fourth Test against Australia.