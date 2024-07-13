India crush Zimbabwe to wrap up T20 series win

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill thrashed Zimbabwe's bowlers to all parts of the Harare Sports Club on Saturday to secure a 10-wicket in in the fourth T20 international and with it claim the series.

Chasing Zimbabwe's 152 for seven, India cruised him with 28 balls to spare to take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The left-handed Jaiswal hammered 93 not out off 53 balls and was named player of the match while Gill made 58 not out off 39 deliveries.

"Chasing was something we talked about," Gill said at the post-match presentation. "We couldn't do it in the first game so it was good to get it done."