Rookies run riot as Kolkata halt losing streak

Rinku hammered 42 off 23 balls with six fours and a six while Rana clubbed three boundaries and two sixes in his slightly more measured 48 off 37 balls.

Rajasthan, who were put in to bat, got off to a slow start with tight initial spells by the Kolkata bowlers.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav removed Rajasthan opener Devdutt Padikkal (2) early and finished his four overs with 1-24.

Padikkal’s partner Jos Buttler fell to New Zealand’s Tim Southee for a scratchy 22. The wayward Southee went for 46 from his four overs although he also picked up the wicket of Riyan Parag for 19.