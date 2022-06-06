Root puts captaincy cares behind him as he joins '10,000 club'

Joe Root underlined the talent that had long seemed obvious from early in his career when he became just the second England batsman to score 10,000 Test runs during a match-winning hundred against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Yorkshireman's typically composed 115 not out took England, who had been faltering at 69 for four, to a target of 277 and a five-wicket victory over the World Test champions with more than a day to spare.

Root radiated serenity at the crease, keeping the scoreboard ticking over against a quality attack without resorting to extravagant strokes during a 170-ball innings that spanned nearly five-and-a-half hours.