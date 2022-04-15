Root steps down as England Test captain

Joe Root has stepped down as England's Test captain, the country's cricket board said on Friday, succumbing to pressure from influential figures within the game following a run of poor results capped by dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean.

Root's future as head of the team came increasingly under the microscope after England slumped to a 4-0 defeat Down Under last year and then went down 1-0 in a three-Test series in the West Indies.