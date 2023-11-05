Birthday boy Kohli equals Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds

India's Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar.