Rubel eyes Test comeback in Sri Lanka

Only 36 wickets in 27 Tests and a bowling average of 76.77, which is the worst average by any fast bowler in the history, is something that time and again worked against him always.

But Rubel refused to give up, saying he would give his best in a bid to cement his place in this format.

“You know that the game has started in England, Pakistan is also playing with them. We are also optimistic, there is a series against Sri Lanka ahead. We are all hopeful that the series will be very nice,” Rubel said today.

“Basically I keep my focus on the Sri Lanka series. In that series, my goal will be to get a chance in the team, and if I get a chance, I will try to play well, I will try my best. And I’m practicing accordingly. I am working on how to further increase the skill in fitness and bowling-wise. The main focus is the Sri Lanka series,” the pacer added.