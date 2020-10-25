Rubel, Taskin revel in fast bowling competition

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain believes the competition among the fast bowlers would eventually bring up a good result for Bangladesh cricket as it was craving for a good pace bowling group, reports news agency BSS.

Rubel said personally he enjoyed the competition as it inspired him to get better every day.

“I am satisfied with my bowling. Because the way I want to bowl, and the team’s plan, I think I’m bowling that way, especially with the new ball. I think everything is fine. So, Alhamdulillah, I am very happy,” Rubel said newspersons on Saturday.

“I think it’s a very good sign. Because every pace bowler, every cricketer has worked a lot during this pandemic, you see. I think the pacers are getting good results now,” he added.