Rubel, Taskin revel in fast bowling competition

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain believes the competition among the fast bowlers would eventually bring up a good result for Bangladesh cricket as it was craving for a good pace bowling group, reports news agency BSS.
Rubel said personally he enjoyed the competition as it inspired him to get better every day.
“I am satisfied with my bowling. Because the way I want to bowl, and the team’s plan, I think I’m bowling that way, especially with the new ball. I think everything is fine. So, Alhamdulillah, I am very happy,” Rubel said newspersons on Saturday.
“I think it’s a very good sign. Because every pace bowler, every cricketer has worked a lot during this pandemic, you see. I think the pacers are getting good results now,” he added.
He went on to say: “It’s good to have competition. This is very good for the Bangladesh team because if there is competition, a particular pacer will try to get better every day. His performance and everything will be different. I enjoy it a lot, I like it when there is competition.”
Rubel thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board for organising the BCB President’s Cup tournament, which he said turned out to be a platform for the cricketers to test themselves and to perform better.
“At the time of novel coronavirus, we were waiting to see when we would hit the field. In this case, BCB has taken a very good initiative. And I think this kind of tournament is a very good competition for our cricketers,” he opined.
“Everyone has come to play cricket, everyone is performing, especially the pace bowlers are doing very well. Some batsmen are also batting very well. This seems to me to be a very positive aspect, because there are many international games ahead. From here we will be able to return to good form. So I think it’s very good.”
What pleased him immensely was the domination of the fast bowlers who gave batsmen a torrid period in every game.
“Overall, the pace bowlers are dominating the tournament. You will see that in every match that the pace bowlers are bowling well. So I think the pace bowlers are doing well throughout the tournament,” he said.
“And the batsmen came on the field after many days. I think they will get in the groove soon. There are some batsmen who are experienced, like Mushfiqur Bhai is doing much better. At the same time, Riyad bhai is also playing well. There are many who are batting well. I think the form of the batsmen will be fine,” he said.
Rubel is playing for Mahmudullah XI in the tournament and expected that they will have a good game against Najmul Xi in the final of the BCB President’s Cup on Sunday.
“This is actually the final match. Whatever the level, the final is the final. We are not so worried about the final, because we have played a lot of finals before. Our preparation is the same as it was before in the previous matches. If we understand the role of everyone and can show the performance then positive results will come,” he concluded.
Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was also was extremely happy to see the pace bowlers performance in the tri-team tournament as they improved their game to a great degree and gave batsmen tough times regularly.
He said the bowlers though got help from the surface, at the same time, they executed the plan nicely and remain consistent.
“There has been a lot of competition but the bowlers have got a little help from it. However, despite the help, the bowlers consistently played well. They gave the batsmen a tough time, especially in the first power play with the new ball,” Taskin said.
“The bowlers have to give credit here that they have consistently bowled in good places, implemented the plan. The batsmen have been given less of an easy or playable ball by all the teams and all the fast bowlers have done well. This is a good thing, the positive thing is that the fast bowlers are improving,” he added.
Taskin, however, is also satisfied with his performance but insisted that he needs more improvement in bowling.
“All of our fast bowlers are doing well in this tournament. Everyone is quite frugal and taking wickets with new ball and the old ball. If I want to evaluate myself, it’s better than before. But I need to improve more and I want to get better than before. I’m working and hope there will be more good things ahead,” he remarked.
Taskin’s side Najmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the final of BCB President’s Cup on Sunday. He expected to prop up his game in the final too.
“Overall, the BCB Presidents Cup is superb. It feels better to be able to play white ball cricket after a long time. All the matches have been very competitive and enjoyable,” he said.
“In the final, the goal will be to become the champion, because our team has won three out of four. And everyone is giving a lot of effort and working hard. On the field, everyone is trying to give the best from everyone’s place,” he said.