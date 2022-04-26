Rupganj wins after Shakib storm

Shakib Al Hasan smashed a 21-ball half-century as Legends of Rupganj completed a comprehensive 196-run win over Gazi Group Cricketers in their Super League encounter of the Dhaka Premier League at BKSP on Tuesday.

Shakib struck six boundaries and three sixes to finish on 59 off 26 balls while Sabbir Rahman made a fluent 90 off 83 balls to power Rupganj to 293-9 after winning the toss.

Rupganj’s Indian all-rounder Chirag Jani then claimed a five-wicket haul to bundle out Gazi for just 97 in 29.2 overs.