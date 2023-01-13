Chattogram field first against Barishal in first home game

Cricket

Chattogram Challengers players warming up before their match against Fortune Barishal in BPL9 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 13 January, 2023

Chattogram Challengers won the toss and opted to field first against Fortune Barishal in the opening match of the Chattogram phase of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Chattogram, who won one match and lost one in the Dhaka phase, made one change to their playing XI, dropping pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana in favour of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Barishal, who also have one victory and one defeat to their names so far in the competition, swapped pacer Ebadot Hossain with left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam.

Chattogram would be hoping to make a good start at their home ground, where they are scheduled to play four matches.

Fortune Barishal: Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan, Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur(w), Shuvagata Hom(c), Unmukt Chand, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman

