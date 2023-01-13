Chattogram field first against Barishal in first home game

Barishal, who also have one victory and one defeat to their names so far in the competition, swapped pacer Ebadot Hossain with left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam.
Chattogram would be hoping to make a good start at their home ground, where they are scheduled to play four matches.
Fortune Barishal: Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam
Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan, Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur(w), Shuvagata Hom(c), Unmukt Chand, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman