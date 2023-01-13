Chattogram field first against Barishal in first home game

Chattogram Challengers won the toss and opted to field first against Fortune Barishal in the opening match of the Chattogram phase of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Chattogram, who won one match and lost one in the Dhaka phase, made one change to their playing XI, dropping pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana in favour of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.