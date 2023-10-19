India hold Bangladesh to 256-8

Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja engineered a top-order collapse as India restricted Bangladesh to 256-8 in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was his maiden one-day international fifty, and Liton Das (66) were both in fine touch.

The Tigers-- who have won three of their last four ODIs against India -- were well-placed at 93-0 only to slump to 137-4 after Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as Bangladesh captain for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss on a good batting pitch.

But Mushfiqur Rahim's 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah's dashing 46 bolstered the total before Shoriful Islam ended the innings with a spectacular six over extra cover off Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Yadav, who made the initial breakthrough, 1-47.

Tournament hosts India are bidding for a fourth successive win at this World Cup, with Bangladesh having lost two of their three matches after defeating Afghanistan.