Tanzid gone for a duck on debut

Naim replicates 1st overs
Much like the first over, Naim hit a four and played five dot balls against Rajitha. The boundary came off an on-drive, assisted by a slight misfield from the mid-on fielder.
Bangladesh 8-1 after three overs.
Tanzid gets a duck on debut
Tanzid's ODI career got off to a poor start, as he was bamboozled by Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Thikshana and got trapped leg-before wicket for a second-ball duck.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto replaces him in the middle. Shanto did negotiated with three deliveries before getting hit on the pads in the last ball, much like Tanzid.
The on-field umpire gives it not out, but Sri Lanka reviews. But thankfully for Shanto, the ball pitched outside the leg-stump. Sri Lanka lose a review.
Bangladesh 4-1 after 2 overs.
Naim opens his account with a boundary
After a couple of dot deliveries, Mohammad Naim got off the mark with a boundary through the covers.
Bangladesh 4-0 after the first over.
Naim, Tanzid come out to open the innings
Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan Tamim have come out to open the innings for Bangladesh. Kasun Rajitha opens the proceedings for Sri Lanka.
Naim, Mahedi return
Mohammad Naim is making his comeback to the ODI team after around eight months.
All-rounder Mahedi Hasan is getting the reward for his performance in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July and will be playin his first ODI since March 2021.
Teams
Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Toss
Shakib Al Hasan won his first toss as the new ODI captain and opted to bat first.
Asia Cup begins for Bangladesh
The newest chapter of the 'Nagin Dance' rivalry of international cricket will be written today as Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in both team's first match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will begin his reign as the new ODI skipper. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim will make his debut while Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim have been recalled into the team.
Sri Lanka are also coming in with a new look team as four of their frontline bowlers are out of action due to injuries.