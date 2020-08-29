Shakib Al Hasan set to return home from USA

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan is all set to return home from the USA this week, reports UNB.
The star allrounder will undergo a COVID-19 test upon his return to the country and stay a few days at his home in Banani, Dhaka.
He will join an individual training programme in BKSP if he tests negative, a source close to him confirmed UNB.
Shakib went to the USA in March this year to be with his wife who was then expecting a baby. Shakib's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir gave birth to their second daughter in April.
The 33-year-old allrounder has been serving a two-year-long ban, with one year is suspended, due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. He is expected to return to play cricket in October this year.
Nazmul Hasan, president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said in a recent media interaction that the board is expecting Shakib to make his comeback during the Sri Lanka tour which will commence from 24 October.
However, Shakib might not be a part of the Bangladesh team from the beginning of the series. He might be available from the second Test of the three-match Test series.
Shakib decided to practice at BKSP so that he can get help from his coaches- Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin- who will help Shakib prepare for his comeback.
Bangladesh was supposed to miss the service of Shakib in many international matches. But the COVID-19 situation prevented the cricket world from holding any international game for a few months, and thus, Bangladesh didn't miss Shakib that much.
The allrounder represented Bangladesh in 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20 Internationals and amassed 3862, 6323 and 1567 runs respectively. He also hit 14 centuries and 80 half-centuries across the format.