Shakib Al Hasan set to return home from USA

Shakib decided to practice at BKSP so that he can get help from his coaches- Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin- who will help Shakib prepare for his comeback.



Bangladesh was supposed to miss the service of Shakib in many international matches. But the COVID-19 situation prevented the cricket world from holding any international game for a few months, and thus, Bangladesh didn't miss Shakib that much.



The allrounder represented Bangladesh in 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20 Internationals and amassed 3862, 6323 and 1567 runs respectively. He also hit 14 centuries and 80 half-centuries across the format.

