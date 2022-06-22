Shakib ascends to second position in Test all-rounder rankings

Shakib’s performance with the bat helped him earn 19 rating points and go past India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder to attain the second spot.
The 35-year-old all-rounder, however, is a fair bit away from India’s Ravinra Jadeja, who retained his top-spot with 385 rating points.
Shakib also made a sizable jump in the Test batsmen rankings, going up by 14 spots to reach 32nd position in the rankings. His ranking in the bowling department in Tests remained unchanged at 28th.
Liton Das remained Bangladesh’s highest ranked Test batsmen at 12th while out of form Mominul Haque went seven spots down and slipped to 73rd.
England’s Joe Root and Australia’s Pat Cummins retained their number one spots in the Test batsman and bowler rankings respectively.
In One-Day International (ODI) rankings too, the top spot in the three departments remained unchanged. Pakistan’s Babar Azam, New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Shakib retained the top spot in the batsman, bowler and all-rounder rankings respectively.
In Twenty20 Internationals, Babar remained at the top in the batsman rankings while Australia’ Josh Hazelwood and Afghanistan’s Mohamed Nabi retained their number one ranking in the bowling and all-rounder departments respectively.