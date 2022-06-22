Shakib ascends to second position in Test all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh’s new Test captain Shakib Al Hasan went up two spots in the ICC all-rounder rankings in Tests and is currently holding the second spot with rating points of 346.

Shakib had a disappointing start to his third tenure as Bangladesh’s Test captain as his team lost the first Test in Antigua against West Indies by seven wickets.

Shakib took just one wicket in the match but scored a half-century in each innings of the Test.