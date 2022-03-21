Shakib decides to stay with team in South Africa

Shakib Al Hasan cleared the air about his availability for the rest of the South Africa series.

There were talks of Shakib returning to Dhaka tonight to stay with his ailing family members. But the all-rounder has decided to stay with the team in South Africa for now and continue with the series.

Shakib’s mother and two of his three children are currently hospitalised in Dhaka.

Earlier, cricket website Cricinfo reported quoting Bangladesh Cricket Board media committee chairman Jalal Yunus that Shakib Al Hasan will return home from South Africa tonight.

More to follow …