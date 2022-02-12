Shakib remains unsold on first day of IPL mega auction

Therefore, expectation was high on him but no one in the auction showed their interest to recruit him. He will put it up for auction again on day two.
Shakib however has put him in the highest category of player with a base price of INR 20 million. In the IPL, Shakib played in nine editions from 2011 to 2021 for two teams. Between 2013 and 2020, he could not play because of his ban from cricket.
Shakib has played 71 matches in IPL and scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average 19.83. He has just two half-centuries under his belt in the IPL. He hit 73 fours and 21 sixes in the IPL, the world’s most attractive T20 tournament.
On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over with no four or five-wicket haul.
Meanwhile other Bangladeshi players - Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Liton Das are yet to put on auction till filing of this report. Mustafizur set his base price highest INR 2 crore while the other three players’ base price is INR 5 million.