Shakib remains unsold on first day of IPL mega auction

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold on the first day of the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), despite being in the form of his life, reports BSS.

The premier player of the world has recently made another record by being adjudged man of the match for the five consecutive matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

No other player could be the man of the match for five times in a row in the T20 tournament in any part of the world.