Shakib, Tamim return to Tigers Test squad for South Africa tour

During the last ODI against Afghanistan in Chattogram, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed it that Shakib would visit South Africa for all format of cricket.
Shakib last played Test against Pakistan but took rest from New Zealand tour. Alongside Shakib, Tamim Iqbal also is back to the Test squad after playing his last Test in Sri Lanka in 2021.
This will be after many days that Test captain Mominul Haque will get both Shakib and Tamim simultaneously in the team.
Apart from Shakib and Tamim, there is little change in the squad for longer version format.
In ODI squad, there is also little change apart from fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed, who for the first time was included in white ball cricket.
Bangladesh will leave the country on 12 March to play a three-match ODI and two-match Test series in South Africa. The three ODIs are the part of ICC ODI Super League.
After arriving in South Africa, Bangladesh will play an intra-squad one-day practice game on 15 March at Johannesburg. The three ODIs are scheduled on 18, 20 and 23 March.
The first and third ODI will be held in SuperSport Park in Centurion and the second ODI will be played in Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg.
A two-day intra-squad warm-up match at Chatsworth on 26-27 March will kick start Bangladesh's Test preparation.
The first Test is from 31 March to 4 April at Kingsmead in Durban and the Port Elizabeth will host the second and series ending Test 8-12 April.
Bangladesh will leave the country on 13 April.
ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Syed Khaled Ahmed.
Test Squad: Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.