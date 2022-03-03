Shakib, Tamim return to Tigers Test squad for South Africa tour

Ending all speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made it sure that Shakib Al Hasan will be the part of the side's Test squad in South Africa tour, reports BSS.

The selection panel, led by Minhajul Abedin Nannu, named Shakib in both ODI and Test squad for the South Africa tour when they announced the team today.

Shakib earlier wrote a letter to BCB to give him rest for the South Africa Test series thinking that he would be the part of IPL. But despite being unsold in IPL auction, his participation in Test series appeared uncertain.