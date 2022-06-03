Shakib to play in all formats: BCB president

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan has assured the cricket board that he will be available for selection in all formats from now on. Shakib gave this assurance to Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan before becoming the Test captain for a third time on Thursday.

Shakib has not been regular in Tests in recent times. Since returning to international cricket in 2021 after serving his one year ban, Shakib has featured in only five out of the 13 Tests the Tigers have played.