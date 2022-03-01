Cricket

Shakib to play Test series in South Africa: BCB

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (R) looks on during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 23 July, 2015
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will be part of the team in Bangladesh’s tour to South Africa next month, reports UNB.

After a brief chatting with Shakib, following the third and final One Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday, the BCB president said this.

"We had a brief chat from long distance. When Shakib saw me, he said hehad some discussion with me and then I said loudly, first you tour SouthAfrica with the team and then we would sit together to discuss with yourfuture plan. Shakib then gave a nod and said ok, whatever you want, it willhappen," Nazmul Hasan told the media on Monday.

Earlier, BCB Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Younus informed that Shakib Al Hasan will sit with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan within a couple of days to discuss about his future plan.

Younus said the ace all-rounder would particularly let BCB know about his decision on the upcoming South Africa tour. He said that the president is expecting to know Shakib's plan for future series also as Bangladesh is going to play a lot of matches in all three formats in the coming one year.

Shakib earlier wrote to BCB, seeking a permission to allow him a six-month break from the Test cricket, which also saw him to get a break from South Africa tour. He particularly wrote the letter, thinking that he would get a team in IPL. The BCB also allowed him to take a break.

But since he didn't get any team in the IPL auction, that plan became invalid.

