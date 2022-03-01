Shakib to play Test series in South Africa: BCB

Earlier, BCB Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Younus informed that Shakib Al Hasan will sit with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan within a couple of days to discuss about his future plan.
Younus said the ace all-rounder would particularly let BCB know about his decision on the upcoming South Africa tour. He said that the president is expecting to know Shakib's plan for future series also as Bangladesh is going to play a lot of matches in all three formats in the coming one year.
Shakib earlier wrote to BCB, seeking a permission to allow him a six-month break from the Test cricket, which also saw him to get a break from South Africa tour. He particularly wrote the letter, thinking that he would get a team in IPL. The BCB also allowed him to take a break.
But since he didn't get any team in the IPL auction, that plan became invalid.