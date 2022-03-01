Shakib to play Test series in South Africa: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will be part of the team in Bangladesh’s tour to South Africa next month, reports UNB.

After a brief chatting with Shakib, following the third and final One Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday, the BCB president said this.

"We had a brief chat from long distance. When Shakib saw me, he said hehad some discussion with me and then I said loudly, first you tour SouthAfrica with the team and then we would sit together to discuss with yourfuture plan. Shakib then gave a nod and said ok, whatever you want, it willhappen," Nazmul Hasan told the media on Monday.