Shakib ‘very happy’ with pacers after batting disaster

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan saw his team getting rolled over for just 103 in their first innings of the Antigua Test against West Indies on Thursday.

It took the West Indies pacers just 32.5 overs to bundle out Bangladesh while the Tigers could take just two wickets after bowling 48 overs on the opening day.

However, at the end of the day’s play, Shakib said he was ‘very happy’ with the way his pacers responded after the batters surrendered against the host pacers.