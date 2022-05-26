Shakib’s experience and leadership is priceless: Donald

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Allan Donald has praised all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for his sheer brilliance with the ball on the third day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday, reports BSS.

At the end of the day's play, Donald, representing the team at the press conference, said, “What would you teach a player like Shakib? Like Shane Warne, he is very experienced. He has played in all conditions. He always lands them (the whole team) on a string. He always puts the ball in the right place.”