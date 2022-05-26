Shakib’s experience and leadership is priceless: Donald

He said Shakib is a smart operator who knows how to deal with the situation. And therefore Donald is hoping to gain a lead despite Sri Lanka putting them in an advantageous position by reaching 282-5 on day three of the Test. As Bangladesh were bowled out for 365, the visitors were just trailing by 83 runs.
The South African legend said, "He is a very clever cricketer. He changes the pace of the ball very swiftly. Today he has done what he is known for. Hopefully, he will take five wickets tomorrow. It's great to have someone like him in the team. His experience and leadership qualities are invaluable.”
Donald, regarding Shakib further said, "I know him and Herath have been quite close whenever they need a chat or two. It is nice to hear Shakib talk about spin bowling in his own world."
He also revealed that once AB de Villiers told him that Shakib is a tougher guy, whom anyone would find to go after while batting.
Terming himself a Shakib-admirer, he further said, "I have been a great admirer of Shakib. When AB says it is tough to get down to Shakib, then it must be tough. He is a smart operator."
Shakib is the one who genuinely raised Bangladesh's hope to wrap up Sri Lanka's first innings cheaply. He dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on 80. And then Shakib picked up Dhananjaya de Silva when he started to go after the Bangladeshi bowlers aggressively.
But Sri Lanka's top order batted beautifully to negate Bangladesh's advantage finally.
