Who will be Shakib’s ‘Hero’

Throughout his press conference, Shakib Al Hasan kept smiling while also making others smile. Sometimes he smiled after hearing the question, on other times while answering them. His infectious smile transferred onto others.

But in-between the smiles and jokes, the thing that time and again shone through in Shakib’s words was his confidence. A confident Shakib also indirectly started a competition between his teammates during his first press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Bangladesh’s match against South Africa on Thursday is an opportunity for one of his teammates to emerge as a ‘hero’. Who will be that ‘hero’?

Whatever Bangladesh do in their match in SCG, will be the first. The bowler who takes the first South African wicket to fall, will be the first Bangladeshi to take a wicket at the SCG. The player who hits the first boundary, will be the first Bangladeshi to do so. And the first batter that gets out will be the first Bangladeshi batsman to lose his wicket at the SCG in the 174-year history of the venue.