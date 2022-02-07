Soumya, Mushfiqur guide Khulna to fifth win in eventful game

Riding on the two classy knocks of Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim, Khulna Tigers eased past Sylhet Sunrisers by 15 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, reports BSS.

Soumya was unbeaten on 82 while Mushfiqur was on 62 as the duo shared a 136-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to guide Khulna to a hefty 182-3.

Khulna were awarded five penalty runs after Sylhet’s new skipper Ravi Bopara, who replaced Mosaddek Hossain as captain just before the toss, was found to have tampered the ball. His action was also caught on the TV camera.