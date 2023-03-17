Tamim uncertain for 1st Ireland ODI

“I’m not worried about Tamim’s fitness, I’m worried about his health. I think he has a viral infection or something… He (Tamim) will do some batting and fielding. Then I will decide,” Hathurusingha told the media.
A little while after Hathurusingha’s press conference, Tamim was seen busy in the nets with a bat in hand. He faced off against national team quicks Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, practiced power hitting and was also seen discussing a technical issue regarding his batting with Hathurusingha.
The news of Tamim’s illness comes hours after all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hurt his eyes after getting struck on the head with a football during a warmup session.
The all-rounder was taken to a hospital for a CT scan and fortunately the reports showed no reasons to be concerned, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury. He was later taken to an ophthalmologist.
Earlier on Thursday, wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan got ruled out of the ODI series after hurting his thumb during a training session.
The young southpaw had been called up to the ODI side for the first time after already impressing in the five-day format.
Zakir’s misfortune, however, opened the doors for opener Rony Talukder, who replaced him in the squad for the first two ODIs of the series.