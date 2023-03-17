Tamim uncertain for 1st Ireland ODI

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal could miss the first ODI of the three-match series between the hosts and Ireland due to a fever, said the national team’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

Tamim has been down with a mild fever for a few days, informed Hathurusingha during a pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Friday.

The Sri Lankan said that he will take the final call on whether or not Tamim will feature in the series opener at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday after observing him in Friday’s training.