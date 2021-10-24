Asalanka, Rajapaksa steer Sri Lanka to 5-wicket victory against Bangladesh

A 86-run fifth wicket partnership by Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa sinks Bangladesh in the Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 172, Sri Lanka won the match with 5 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare.

Liton Das dropped two catches of both Asalanka and Rajapasksa which cost Bangladesh dearly.

Asalanka was unbeaten on 80 from 49 balls, hitting 5 fours and equal number of sixes and Rajapaksa made 53 runs from 31 balls.