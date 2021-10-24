Cricket

Asalanka, Rajapaksa steer Sri Lanka to 5-wicket victory against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 24, 2021
A 86-run fifth wicket partnership by Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa sinks Bangladesh in the Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 172, Sri Lanka won the match with 5 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare.

Liton Das dropped two catches of both Asalanka and Rajapasksa which cost Bangladesh dearly.

Asalanka was unbeaten on 80 from 49 balls, hitting 5 fours and equal number of sixes and Rajapaksa made 53 runs from 31 balls.

Bangladesh started superbly as Nasum Ahmed bowled opener Kusal Perera out in the very first over. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka made an important 69-run partnership in the second wicket partnership.

Shakib Al Hasan bowled both Nissanka and Avishka Fernando out in the ninth over to give Bangladesh much-needed breakthrough.

Saifuddin took the wicket of Hasaranga de Silva to give Bangladesh advantage in the next over leaving Sri Lanka 79 for 4.

Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa steered the Lankans through taking 86 runs in the fifth wicket partnership.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim scored brilliant half centuries as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 171 for four.

Naim scored 62 runs from 52 balls and Mushfique remained unbeaten on 57 off just 37 balls hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Asalanka was adjudged player of the match.

