Asalanka, Rajapaksa steer Sri Lanka to 5-wicket victory against Bangladesh

Bangladesh started superbly as Nasum Ahmed bowled opener Kusal Perera out in the very first over. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka made an important 69-run partnership in the second wicket partnership.
Shakib Al Hasan bowled both Nissanka and Avishka Fernando out in the ninth over to give Bangladesh much-needed breakthrough.
Saifuddin took the wicket of Hasaranga de Silva to give Bangladesh advantage in the next over leaving Sri Lanka 79 for 4.
Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa steered the Lankans through taking 86 runs in the fifth wicket partnership.
Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim scored brilliant half centuries as Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 171 for four.
Naim scored 62 runs from 52 balls and Mushfique remained unbeaten on 57 off just 37 balls hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Asalanka was adjudged player of the match.