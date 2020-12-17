Starc, Cummins draw first blood in opening India Test

A Mitchell Starc thunderbolt gave Australia a dream start Thursday before India dug in for an intimidating opening session on the first day of their day-night Test at Adelaide Oval Thursday.

Batting after captain Virat Kohli won the toss on an overcast day, the visitors ground to 41 for two by the first break, known as dinner despite being in mid-afternoon.

Cheteshwar Pujara was not out 17 from 88 balls and Kohli unbeaten on five as they fended off a barrage from Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in front of a limited, but appreciative, crowd.

Cummins, the world's number one Test bowler, was the pick of the attack with 1-3 off six overs.

Australia went into the clash with their usual three quicks, but also debutant all-rounder Cameron Green, and they got off to a spectacular start.