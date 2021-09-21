Stoinis targets to be the best finisher over the next three years

Having opted out of Australia’s limited-overs tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is set to return to the pitch when he plies his trade for Delhi Capitals in the second half of the 14th edition of the IPL in UAE.

While Stoinis is currently aiming to win the IPL with Delhi Capitals, the focus will shift to playing an important part in Australia’s attempt to win a maiden T20 World Cup after the league gets over.