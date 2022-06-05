Stokes, Root spark England revival against New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes rode his luck as he combined with predecessor Joe Root in a thrilling rally at Lord’s on Saturday to set up a dramatic finish to the first Test against New Zealand.

England were 216 for five at stumps on the third day, needing just 61 more runs to reach a victory target of 277 but with no more recognised batsmen left to come in.

In what is Stokes’ first match as skipper since succeeding Root, England collapsed in familiar fashion to be 69 for four, with towering paceman Kyle Jamieson taking four for 49.