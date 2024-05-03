It will be a very well-fought series: Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza expressed the extent of their agony by admitting that they would carry the pain of missing the T20 World Cup till they breath last.

The East African nation lost against Namibia and Uganda in the African leg of the qualifiers and were unable to qualify for the next month's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

"I think that's something that will always be painful. Not just when we play, I think even when we retire and sit down with people that we play cricket with and the people in the management as well because it hurts them equally as well," Raza said in Chattogram today as his side gears up for the five-match T20 series opener against Bangladesh.

"I think it will always be painful that we're not going to the World Cup. So, it's not just pain that we're feeling now, I think it's something that we're going to have to carry for a long time."