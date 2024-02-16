Ton-up Duckett fires England to 207-2 after Ashwin’s milestone

Opener Ben Duckett smashed a century to lead England’s attacking reply of 207-2 on Friday after Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reached 500 Test wickets in the third match of the series.

The left-handed Duckett reached his third Test hundred in 88 balls as England reached 207-2 to cut their deficit after they bowled out India for 445 on day two in Rajkot.

Duckett, on 133, and Joe Root, on nine, were batting at close of play. The tourists still trail India by 238 runs.