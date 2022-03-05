T20 series: Bangladesh aim to inflict whitewash on Afghanistan

Bangladesh vowed to come all guns blazing to win the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series when they take on Afghanistan in the second and series ending match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The match will start at 3:00pm and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports channels, reports BSS.

The Tigers are leading the series with 1-0 following their 61-run victory against the visiting Afghans in the first match. A victory in the second match, will not only give them the series but also will fulfill their aspiration to inflict a whitewash on Afghanistan in any format of the cricket.