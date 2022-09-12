Bangladesh is a ‘very good T20 team’: BCB president

The BCB president was present in the final as one of the invited guests of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

After the match, Nazmul said that had the Tigers taken their chances in the match against Sri Lanka, they could’ve gone far into the tournament.

“Bangladesh is a good team. There was no reason for us not to win that match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Had we won that match, we also could’ve had a chance (to play the final), you never know. On-field performances depend on the players. But our team is very good,” Nazmul told reporters after the match.