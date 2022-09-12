Bangladesh is a ‘very good T20 team’: BCB president

The BCB president was present in the final as one of the invited guests of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
After the match, Nazmul said that had the Tigers taken their chances in the match against Sri Lanka, they could’ve gone far into the tournament.
“Bangladesh is a good team. There was no reason for us not to win that match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Had we won that match, we also could’ve had a chance (to play the final), you never know. On-field performances depend on the players. But our team is very good,” Nazmul told reporters after the match.
Sri Lanka won the final against Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai to lift the Asia Cup for the sixth time.
Pakistan dropped two catches in the game, which proved very costly in the end.
While talking about Sri Lanka’s triumph, Nazmul said how Bangladesh was also guilty of making small mistakes which cost them dearly.
“In cricket, you have to make use of opportunities. Sri Lanka were able to do so. For example, India missed a catch and were knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan missed a catch today (Sunday). We also missed catches. Until we can get rid of these small errors, this situation will remain as it is.”