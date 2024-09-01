Ton-up Das helps Bangladesh thwart Pakistan

Liton Das hit a fighting hundred to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 26-6 to 262 all out on Sunday, in a remarkable turnaround that left the second Test in Rawalpindi within either team's grasp.

The 29-year-old hit 138 over the course of a marathon 333 minutes and brought Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78.

At close on the third day, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2, with opener Abdullah Shafique dismissed for three and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad falling without scoring -- both to pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Saim Ayub was not out on six as the home team lead by 21 runs, and Pakistan will need to bat smartly to clinch a series-levelling win after losing the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets.